Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Driving the Market

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global specialty food ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for natural ingredients. Health-consciousness will likely increase among consumers in the coming years, with the rising awareness of the need for food safety. At present, many research studies are being conducted to determine the effect of artificial ingredients used in food processing and preparation on human health.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for nutraceuticals. Nutraceutical ingredients constitute one of the leading segments in the global specialty food ingredients market. Nutraceuticals, which mostly include supplements and functional food ingredients, refer to those ingredients that provide extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional needs. There is an increased demand for these ingredients owing to the rising health concerns due to hectic lifestyle of individuals across the world.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high prices of nutraceutical ingredients. The food packaging and processing industry is growing at a rapid rate, owing to the improving economic conditions and the rapid pace of globalization across the world. Owing to the rising awareness of the importance of well-being and maintaining health, there has been a surge in demand for nutraceuticals. Nutraceutical ingredients constitute the leading segment of the global specialty food ingredients market. However, the high prices of nutraceutical ingredients pose a challenge for the global market's growth.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill
- DowDuPont
- Kerry Group
- Royal DSM
Other prominent vendors
- Advanced Food Systems
- Bell Group
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- Cambrian
- DMK GROUP
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group
- FrieslandCampina
- Givaudan
- Ingredion
- Sensient Technologies
- Tate & Lyle
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8kg8h/global_specialty
