The "Scandinavian Rail Market Insight Current Status Market Players Trends Forecast 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Scandinavian Rail Market Insight is aimed at current and potential market players. It offers strategic knowledge about the Scandinavian rail sector which enables market players to assess market opportunities - now and in the future. Companies interested in this market are provided with guide-lines and support.

Companies already active in this market will find useful information enhancing their current market view. The described analyses regarding market size, market growth and profit margins offer the opportunity to assess the current and future market attractiveness. This is pivotal in order to evaluate future challenges and to develop appropriate strategies.

The rail supply industry in Scandinavia comprises more than 230 companies and achieved a domestic sales volume of over 4.1 billion Euro in 2015. Infrastructure manufacturers and engineering services providers account for the largest market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Objectives and Differentiations

3.1 Study Method

3.2 Definition and Differentiation

4 Introduction

5 Country Profiles

6 The Scandinavian Railway Market

6.1 The Railway Market in Denmark

6.2 The Railway Market in Norway

6.3 The Railway Market in Sweden

6.4 Participants in the Scandinavian Rail Sector

6.5 Pre-Qualification and Bidding Process

7 The Scandinavian Rail Supply Industry

7.1 Performance of the Scandinavian Rail Supply Industry

7.2 Structure of the Scandinavian Rail Supply Industry

8 Evaluation of Market Attractiveness

9 Research Activities in the Rail Sector

9.1 Scandinavian University Landscape in Rail Technology

9.2 Research Projects of the Scandinavian Rail Sector

9.3 Cluster Programme and Industry Associations

10 Forecast for the Development of the Scandinavian Rail Sector to 2025

10.1 Future Challenges and Market Drivers

10.2 Development of Market Volume up to 2025

10.3 Development of Market Attractiveness until 2025

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Companies in the Scandinavian Rail Supply Industry

12.2 Regulatory Authorities in the Scandinavian Rail Sector

12.3 Passenger and Freight Train Operating Companies

12.4 Urban Rail Operators

12.5 Cluster Programmeme and Rail Association Members

12.6 Participants in Research Projects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/28r7wc/scandinavian_rail

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005533/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Rail