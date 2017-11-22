Ensco (NYSE: ESV) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jon Baksht will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, 29 November 2017, beginning at 1:30 PM ET. Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Ensco's website at www.enscoplc.com the morning of the event. A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investor Relations" event section of the Company's website www.enscoplc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on our website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the seventh consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005538/en/

Contacts:

Ensco plc

Investor Media:

Nick Georgas, 713-430-4607

Director - Investor Relations and Communications

or

Tim Richardson, 713-430-4490

Manager Investor Relations