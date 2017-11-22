The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market by heat source (commercial electric pasta cooker and rethermalizer and commercial gas pasta cooker and rethermalizer market) and by geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Need for quick and consistently cooked pasta: a major market driver

Commercial electric pasta cookers and rethermalizers dominated the market in 2016

EMEA dominated the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market in 2016

Electrolux Professional, Frymaster, Middleby Corporation, and OFFCAR are the major players in the market

Need for quick and consistently cooked pasta is one of the major factors driving the global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market. Food consistency is a key factor that every foodservice establishment focuses on. Apart from this, they also focus on various methods for maintaining consistency in food products. The consistency can be maintained by adding ingredients in accurate quantity and cooking the food using appropriate cooking techniques. Food consistency is essential for foodservice establishments to establish brand loyalty among customers. Rethermalizing is considered as more energy efficient compared with steam or supplying hot air. The hot water surface in the rethermalizers delivers accurate temperature control during pasta cooking.

Commercial electric pasta cookers and rethermalizers: largest segment by heat source

According to Technavio researchers, commercial electric pasta cookers and rethermalizers dominated the market in 2016. Commercial electric pasta cookers and rethermalizers use an electric source to generate the heat energy required to cook pasta. Electronically programmable controlsin commercial pasta cookers make it easy to cook pasta at the desired temperature and time. Hence, they are convenient options for foodservice establishments.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Commercial electric pasta cookers and rethermalizers have computerized controls that enable operators to monitor the cooking time of the pasta. These cookers provide accurate control over the time and temperature. They can also be programmed for different dishes. This helps in maintaining consistency in delivering different pasta dishes to the consumers. For instance, Pitco offers commercial electric rethermalizers with two sections and computerized controls. Dual sections in the equipment help to double the productivity, and computer controls help in easy monitoring of the cooking."

Competitive vendor landscape

The major vendors in the commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers market are Frymaster, OFFCAR, Middleby Corporation, and Electrolux Professional. The presence of several vendors who offer commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers has led to stiff competition in the global market. Frymaster, Middleby Corporation, and Electrolux Professional are the key leading vendors who have a significantly strong geographical presence. Most of the market vendors are focusing on offering commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers with technologically advanced features that reduce the cooking time and offer cost and energy saving to the end-users. Some of the technologically advanced features that are offered are computerized program controls, programmable basket lifts, and auto-filling systems.

