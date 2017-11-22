OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- In light of the federal government's inaction, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) filed an injunction application in Federal Court to prevent the transfer of more RCMP civilian employees to the flawed Phoenix pay system.

"On October 18, I wrote to the President of the Treasury Board urging him to stop the transfer of RCMP civilian employees immediately. I explained that some RCMP telecom operators and intercept monitoring analysts who want to join our union are presently affected by the pay system mess. He has the power to make sure that no additional RCMP civilian employees suffer from the Phoenix fiasco. Unfortunately, the minister did not even respond to my letter," said CUPE's National President Mark Hancock.

"According to yesterday's Auditor General report, the problems with Phoenix won't be fixed anytime soon. Since the federal government keeps sitting on its hands, CUPE had no choice but to ask the Federal Court for an injunction that will protect the interests of our soon-to-be members," added Hancock.

The injunction application should be heard by a judge on Wednesday, November 29. The transfer of the remaining RCMP civilian employees to the Phoenix pay system is scheduled for April 26, 2018. But the so-called blackout period will start December 1, 2017, which means from that date the pay of employees who are promoted, reclassified or transferred won't be adjusted until the remaining RCMP civilian employees are deemed in the public service on April 26, 2018.

"It's deplorable that we have to go to court when stopping the spread of the Phoenix catastrophe should be plain common sense for a government whose supposed objective is reducing the number of federal employees affected by the pay system. We hope that the injunction application will be a wake-up call for the Liberals. But if they don't act now, we are ready to go to pursue all legal avenues to protect RCMP telecom operators and intercept monitoring analysts who put their trust in us by signing CUPE membership cards in huge numbers," said CUPE's National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury.

CUPE has filed applications for certification of RCMP telecom operators and intercept monitoring analysts with the Federal Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB).

