Global Geomembrane Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.41% - Key Vendors are Atarfil, AGRU America, GSE Environmental, NAUE & Solmax

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Geomembrane Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global geomembrane market to grow at a CAGR of 9.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Geomembrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing development of robust geomembranes. Geomembranes are used for a wide variety of applications, and its applicability is increasing everyday. Nowadays, geomembranes are used for multiple purposes such as liners for waste, radioactive, hazardous materials, and water conveyance canals. It is also used as a cover for landfills, power plants, and provides waterproofing solutions. With the growing applicability of geomembranes, the need for strong, robust, and rigid geomembranes is rising.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing applications of geomembranes. The applications of geomembranes are increasing over time. Traditionally, geomembranes were used only in civil engineering applications and water containment for agricultural and potable water use, and then, it was used to protect water from pollutants. With the growing environmental concerns, companies are nowadays focusing on environmental applications of geomembranes.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuation in raw material prices. The manufacturing of geomembranes requires raw materials such as polymer resin, plasticizer, HDPE, PP, and colorants, which are imported from different countries. The final price of the products depends on prices of raw materials and their supply. The volatility in the crude oil prices globally has a severe effect on the raw material prices, which affects the final costs of geomembranes.
The raw material prices in the global geomembrane market differ for several other reasons such as availability in a particular market and pricing structures based on import and exports of raw materials in the market. The polymer resin, plasticizer, HDPE, and PP are manufactured from derivatives of petroleum byproducts. Prices of crude oil and natural gas are directly related to prices of the petroleum byproducts, thereby related to the prices of geomembranes. This has reduced the profits of vendors; although geomembrane products are costly. The fluctuating crude oil price has also affected the procurement cost of the manufacturers.
Key vendors
- Atarfil
- AGRU America
- GSE Environmental
- NAUE
- Solmax
Other prominent vendors
- Aquatan
- Carlisle SynTec Systems
- EPI
- Firestone Building Products
- In-Line Plastics
- Officine Maccaferri
- Productos Quimicos Andinos
- PLASTIKA KRITIS
- Raven Industries
- TechFab India
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Raw Materials
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhtsxk/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716