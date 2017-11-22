Global Geomembrane Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.41% - Key Vendors are Atarfil, AGRU America, GSE Environmental, NAUE & Solmax

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global geomembrane market to grow at a CAGR of 9.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Geomembrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing development of robust geomembranes. Geomembranes are used for a wide variety of applications, and its applicability is increasing everyday. Nowadays, geomembranes are used for multiple purposes such as liners for waste, radioactive, hazardous materials, and water conveyance canals. It is also used as a cover for landfills, power plants, and provides waterproofing solutions. With the growing applicability of geomembranes, the need for strong, robust, and rigid geomembranes is rising.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing applications of geomembranes. The applications of geomembranes are increasing over time. Traditionally, geomembranes were used only in civil engineering applications and water containment for agricultural and potable water use, and then, it was used to protect water from pollutants. With the growing environmental concerns, companies are nowadays focusing on environmental applications of geomembranes.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuation in raw material prices. The manufacturing of geomembranes requires raw materials such as polymer resin, plasticizer, HDPE, PP, and colorants, which are imported from different countries. The final price of the products depends on prices of raw materials and their supply. The volatility in the crude oil prices globally has a severe effect on the raw material prices, which affects the final costs of geomembranes.

The raw material prices in the global geomembrane market differ for several other reasons such as availability in a particular market and pricing structures based on import and exports of raw materials in the market. The polymer resin, plasticizer, HDPE, and PP are manufactured from derivatives of petroleum byproducts. Prices of crude oil and natural gas are directly related to prices of the petroleum byproducts, thereby related to the prices of geomembranes. This has reduced the profits of vendors; although geomembrane products are costly. The fluctuating crude oil price has also affected the procurement cost of the manufacturers.

