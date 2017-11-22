The latest market research report by Technavio on the global cranial implants market predicts a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global cranial implants market by product (non-customized cranial implants and customized cranial implants), by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and specialty neurosurgery centers), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global cranial implants market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Increase in target population requiring cranial implants: a major market driver

In 2016, the non-customized cranial implants product segment dominated the market by occupying around 60% of the market share

In 2016, the global cranial implants market was dominated by the Americas with a market share of 55%

B. Braun Melsungen, DePuy Synthes, KLS Martin, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet are the leading players in the market

Increase in target population requiring cranial implants is one of the major factors driving the global cranial implants market. Cranioplasty is primarily performed after craniectomy for traumatic injuries. Moreover, decompressive craniectomies or tumor removals lead to cranioplasty in all age groups. According to the CDC, every year TBI contributes to many deaths and permanent disabilities among the people in the US. TBI accounts for 282,000 hospitalizations and 2.5 million emergency department visits. The rate of TBI injuries has increased significantly over the span of six years. This has led to an increase in the hospitalizations by nearly 47%.

Americas: largest cranial implants market

According to Technavio researchers, the global cranial implants market was dominated by the Americas in 2016. This region occupied a market share of 55%. In the Americas, the US is the largest revenue generator in the market followed by Canada and Brazil. This is because of the increasing demand for customized cranial implants. Apart from this, the market in this region is also driven by the high incidence of brain tumors, TBI, and increasing rate of accidental injuries, which involve damage to the cranium.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedic and medical devices, "Vendors in the market take advantage of market demands and offer customized andpatient-specific implant based on the patient's CT data. Additionally, the increasing demand for outpatient activities and rising burden on government authorities to implement safety guidelines are expected to drive the cranial implants market in the Americas."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cranial implants market is highly concentrated. Major players such as DePuy Synthes, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet are present in the market. They account for approximately 90% of the total global market share. The increasing product approvals will further propel the market competition during the forecast period. Other vendors face a tough challenge in innovating the strategies for developing a wide range of product portfolio to establish their presence in the market. The growing demand for cost-effective products, growing FDA approvals, and increase in demand for PSIs will intensify the competition among local and global vendors present in the market.

