The latest market research report by Technavio on global digital step attenuators marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global digital step attenuators market by application (CATV, wireless infrastructure, defense and aerospace, T&M and microwave radio) and by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global digital step attenuators market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Growth of CATV: a major market driver

In 2016, the CATV application segment dominated the global digital step attenuators market, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% through 2021

APAC dominated the global digital step attenuators market with a share of more than 50% in 2016

Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, Peregrine Semiconductor, Qorvo, and Skyworks Solutions are the major players in the market

The growth of cable television (CATV) is one of the major factors driving the global digital step attenuators market. Globally, the media and entertainment sector has been one of the fastest growing sectors. The global paid TV sector has been on a growth trajectory ever since the introduction of CATV worldwide. The improvements in economic conditions in developing countries across the globe such as India, Brazil, and Mexico have contributed to the industry becoming successful. The revenue streams for the paid TV sector can be categorized into advertisement revenues and subscription revenues. The revenue garnered from the consumers subscribing to the services of the paid TV sector is called subscription revenues. While the advertisement revenues are obtained from various groups and companies, which advertise their products and services on the paid TV channels.

CATV: largest application segment

According to Technavio researchers, the CATV application segment dominated the global digital step attenuators market and occupied a market share of around 62% in 2016. Controlling signal amplitudes is essential for the effective operation of CATV systems, where signals within the system may vary by orders of magnitude in power levels. Traditionally, voltage variable attenuators (VVAs) and variable gain amplifiers (VGAs) were used for such level control.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems, "In modern communications systems, which rely on digital modulation formats, maintaining the highest possible linearity is important. VVAs and VGAs are prone to compromise on performance in terms of linearity of attenuation when compared to digital step attenuators. Besides, the return loss of VVAs can vary drastically with attenuation, complicating the VVA implementation into the system and adversely affecting system performance."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global digital step attenuators market is mostly fragmented. Analog Devices is the largest player in the market. Most of the players in the market are private companies. As this is a niche market, most of these players are established and focus on developing innovative technologies to improve the performance parameters of digital step attenuators. Owing to the growth in the global digital step attenuators market, the major vendors are competing to solidify their presence in the market and attract several clients to purchase their products. Vendors are emphasizing on adopting modern technologies to increase the performance of their product offerings as well as the areas of application. A major strategy that is being adopted by vendors is the acquisition of local and regional players by prominent vendors.

