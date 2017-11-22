Global Mobile Middleware Market 2017-2021 - Expansion of BYOD Concept / Increasing Need for Improving Consumer Experience / Use of Mobile Business Intelligence

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mobile Middleware Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mobile middleware market to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile middleware market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the use of mobile middleware in mobile devices such as wearables, smartphones, laptops, and tablets by the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) business segments on the enterprise level. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Expansion of BYOD concept. BYOD is a concept where employees are given permission by the organization to use their personal mobile devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets for both personal as well as official uses. Though organizations allow their employees to use corporate given devices for personal use, but in BYOD concept, devices owned by employees are used for personal and official purposes. The primary issue with BYOD is the privacy and security concern, i.e., if the employee is using personal mobile device for official purpose then there is a threat of exposing privacy to the organization.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising demand for mobile enterprise applications. Mobile enterprise applications refer to the applications that are used in the business world to solve the challenges like poor internal communication and improving customer service among the enterprises. In addition, mobile enterprise applications are designed with the intention of deploying many different operating systems, networks, and devices. However, they are still developed with administrative management and security capabilities. Mobile middleware provides various services like messaging, data management, data processing, and integration between the mobile enterprise applications and different operating systems, networks, and devices. Mobile middleware also helps manage and exchange data among different enterprise applications by establishing a smooth connection between them.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Limited resources of mobile devices. Mobile middleware works in mobile devices that have limited CPU power and limited battery. One of the tasks of mobile middleware is to set communication between applications and operating systems on mobile devices. Framing and formatting of the message are important while transferring a message between applications and operating system. Hence it becomes an important factor for mobile middleware to choose right framing and formatting to reduce the amount of communication, which will help in low energy consumption of a mobile device. Mobile middleware should try to avoid too many round trips while communicating messages by aggregating the messages and sending them simultaneously.

Market Trends



Expansion of BYOD concept

Increasing need for improving consumer experience

Use of mobile business intelligence



Key vendors

IBM

Kony

Oracle

SAP

TIBCO

Other prominent vendors

Adobe

Aligo

AnyPresence

Axway

KidoZen

Pegasystems

Red Hat

Verivo

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Profiles



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w3btwv/global_mobile



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716