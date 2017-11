WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, slumping by 7.6 percent. With the drop, HPE has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over a year.



The sell-off by HPE comes on news Meg Whitman is stepping down as CEO. HPE reported fiscal fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates.



