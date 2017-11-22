The "Europe Application Testing Services Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Application Testing Services Market would witness market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023)

Application Testing are activities conducted through scripts to find errors in software. Applications testing help in enhancing the overall quality of software applications, while reducing cost, maximizing ROI, and saving development time. The adoption of manual and automated testing services in manufacturing sector with the purpose of setting highest quality standards for proper functioning of secured applications, accelerate revenue, enhance productivity, and reduce operational costs are the factors that are driving the segmental growth.

Key companies profiled in the report include Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology, Qualitest, and SQS Software Quality Systems AG.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Application Testing Services Market

4. Europe Application Testing Services Market by Service Type

5. Europe Application Testing Services Market by Business Function

6. Europe Application Testing Services Market by Organization Size

7. Europe Application Testing Services Market by Vertical

8. Europe Application Testing Services Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

Wipro Limited

Cognizant

Capgemini

Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

DXC Technology

Qualitest

SQS Software Quality Systems AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t34dx8/europe

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005566/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software Testing