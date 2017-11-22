Hainan Airlines' Beijing-Chicago transoceanic passenger flight using biofuels lands successfully

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At 12:55 am on November 21, 2017 local time, the maiden voyage of Hainan Airlines flight HU497successfully landedat ChicagoO'HareAirport after spending 12 hours and 40 minutes in the air. The landing signaled the success of its first transoceanic passenger flight using biofuels on the Beijing-Chicagoroute, providing a solid demonstration ofSino-US cooperation in terms of environmental responsibility.

The ceremony in celebration of the success of the maiden flight was held on the parking apron at ChicagoO'HareInternationalAirport, with flight partner Boeing and media journalists jointly witnessing the important moment.

To highlight theresolve to discover and deploy sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions, the Hainan Airlines flight not only used biofuels for the passenger flight, but also invited passengers to participate in fun yet informative interactive activities, and promote the "green travel-carbon offset" public interest project jointly launched by Hainan Airlines and the ChinaGreenCarbon Foundation. In addition, a series of events focused on educating the general public on how to engage in environmentally responsible travel were also launched.

HainanAirlinespresidentSunJianfeng, who also served ascaptain of the flight, said at the ceremony: "Climate change has become a common challenge facing the entire world, while green and low-carbon development solutions have become an inevitable necessity when it comes to any research and development being undertaken today. Responding to the call by the Chinese government to build and become fully engaged in a culture that is environmentally and ecologically aware, HainanAirlines has partnered with GreenAviationInitiatives & Networks (GAIN) to continuously explore energy-saving and emission reduction technologies such as biofuel flight, with the mission of becoming a pioneer in this important field, the development of which is critical to the future of the great planet we live on."