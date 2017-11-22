Global Hearing Protection Devices Markets 2016-2024: Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices - Key to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hearing Protection Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Earplugs (Disposable, & Reusable)
- Earmuffs
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- ADCO Hearing Products, Inc. (USA)
- Centurion Safety Products Limited (UK)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- JSP Ltd. (UK)
- MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)
- MSA Sordin AB (Sweden)
- Moldex (USA)
- Silenta Group Oy (Finland)
- Phonak Communications AG (Switzerland)
- Productos Climax (Spain)
- Starkey Hearing Technologies (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Noise Induced Hearing Loss
- A Major Occupational Disorder
- Hearing Protection Devices
- Developing Economies: The Future Growth Engines
2. COMPETITION
- Leading Players
- Product Portfolio of Leading Hearing Protection Device Companies
- Competitive Factors
3. MARKET TRENDS
- Novel Hearing Protection Technologies- A Panacea to Growing Incidence of Hearing Loss
- Custom Molded Ear Plugs
- A Vibrant Market
- Ear Plug Fit Testing
- A High Potential Technology
- Varying Sizes of Earplugs to Provide Comfort & Safety
- Notable Product Designs
- Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure
- Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise Suppression Devices
- Active Noise Reduction
- Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels
- Construction Sites
- Call for Minimizing Overprotection
- Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments
- Hearing Protection for the Hearing Impaired
- Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices- Key to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices
4. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS
- Economic Development and Employment Growth
- Growth in the Industrial/Manufacturing Sector to Boost Demand
- Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand
5. LEADING REGULATORY BODIES - A BRIEF OVERVIEW
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- Noise Exposure Standards
- OSHA
- Permissible Noise Exposure Limits
- National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
- Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)
- American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Hearing Impairment and Deafness
- Hearing Loss
- An Overview
- Types of Hearing Loss
- Causes for Hearing Disorders
- Hearing Protection Devices
- Earplugs and Mechanism of Action
- Other Hearing Protection Devices
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Esterline Introduces New Hearing Protection Device, Racal Acoustic Magna
- INVISIO Unveils New Control Unit for Hearing Protection.
- 3M Introduces New PELTOR Sport Electronic Hearing Protectors
- ProSounds Introduces H2P Hearing Protection and Enhancement Earpieces
- Sensaphonics Introduces EARbags for Hearing Protection
- ProSounds Unveils M-Series Electronic Ear Muffs
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- 3M to Supply Hearing Protective Devices to US Army
- INVISIO Expands Operations in the US
- INVISIO Receives New Order for Hearing Protection from the UK Ministry of Defence
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)
- The United States (21)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76r9bf/hearing
