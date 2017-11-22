sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hearing Protection Devices Markets 2016-2024: Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices - Key to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hearing Protection Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

  • Earplugs (Disposable, & Reusable)
  • Earmuffs

The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3M Company (USA)
  • ADCO Hearing Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Centurion Safety Products Limited (UK)
  • Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
  • JSP Ltd. (UK)
  • MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)
  • MSA Sordin AB (Sweden)
  • Moldex (USA)
  • Silenta Group Oy (Finland)
  • Phonak Communications AG (Switzerland)
  • Productos Climax (Spain)
  • Starkey Hearing Technologies (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Personal Protective Equipment
  • Noise Induced Hearing Loss
  • A Major Occupational Disorder
  • Hearing Protection Devices
  • Developing Economies: The Future Growth Engines

2. COMPETITION

  • Leading Players
  • Product Portfolio of Leading Hearing Protection Device Companies
  • Competitive Factors

3. MARKET TRENDS

  • Novel Hearing Protection Technologies- A Panacea to Growing Incidence of Hearing Loss
  • Custom Molded Ear Plugs
  • A Vibrant Market
  • Ear Plug Fit Testing
  • A High Potential Technology
  • Varying Sizes of Earplugs to Provide Comfort & Safety
  • Notable Product Designs
  • Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure
  • Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise Suppression Devices
  • Active Noise Reduction
  • Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels
  • Construction Sites
  • Call for Minimizing Overprotection
  • Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments
  • Hearing Protection for the Hearing Impaired
  • Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices- Key to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices

4. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Economic Development and Employment Growth
  • Growth in the Industrial/Manufacturing Sector to Boost Demand
  • Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand

5. LEADING REGULATORY BODIES - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

  • Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
  • Noise Exposure Standards
  • OSHA
  • Permissible Noise Exposure Limits
  • National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
  • Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)
  • American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Hearing Impairment and Deafness
  • Hearing Loss
  • An Overview
  • Types of Hearing Loss
  • Causes for Hearing Disorders
  • Hearing Protection Devices
  • Earplugs and Mechanism of Action
  • Other Hearing Protection Devices

7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Esterline Introduces New Hearing Protection Device, Racal Acoustic Magna
  • INVISIO Unveils New Control Unit for Hearing Protection.
  • 3M Introduces New PELTOR Sport Electronic Hearing Protectors
  • ProSounds Introduces H2P Hearing Protection and Enhancement Earpieces
  • Sensaphonics Introduces EARbags for Hearing Protection
  • ProSounds Unveils M-Series Electronic Ear Muffs

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • 3M to Supply Hearing Protective Devices to US Army
  • INVISIO Expands Operations in the US
  • INVISIO Receives New Order for Hearing Protection from the UK Ministry of Defence

9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)

  • The United States (21)
  • Europe (20)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (3)
    • The United Kingdom (5)
    • Italy (1)
    • Spain (1)
    • Rest of Europe (9)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76r9bf/hearing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire