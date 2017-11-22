The global geomembrane marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005280/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global geomembrane market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global geomembrane market by application (mining, water management, waste management, and tunnel and civil construction) and by raw materials (HDPE, LDPE, PVC, and EPDM). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: increasing use of geomembranes in agriculture and aquaculture

Various organizations, such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations, work toward the economic and social welfare of countries. The aquaculture and agricultural segment in the geomembrane market has seen a gradual growth. Aquaculture farming is practiced in both developed as well as emerging economies with poor farmers as well as multinational companies contributing to the sector. In addition, the growing number of aquarists and rising interest in decorative ponds with marine life in commercial areas is also increasing.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "Geomembranes are used as covers for aerobic and anaerobic manure digesters in the agriculture industry. They are also used to secure water containment, control water quality, and prevent the spread of disease among aquatic life. Geomembranes can be used for such purposes as they have low permeability and high ultraviolet resistance properties. These can also be disinfected, cleaned and reused, making them suitable for marine life. All these factors are helping to drive the global geomembrane market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing development of robust geomembranes

Geomembranes are being used for a wide variety of applications, such as liners for waste, radioactive, hazardous materials, and water conveyance canals. They are also used as a cover for landfills, power plants, and provide waterproofing solutions. With the growing applicability of geomembranes, the need for strong, robust, and rigid geomembranes is rising. A Spain-based company Atarfil has launched an advanced polypropylene geomembrane ATARPOL. It withstands in extreme conditions and offers maximum resistance, durability, flexibility, and greater stability.

Market challenge: fluctuation in the price of raw materials

The manufacturing of geomembranes requires raw materials such as polymer resin, plasticizer, HDPE, PP, and colorants, which are imported from different countries. The final price of the products depends on prices of raw materials and their supply. The volatility in the crude oil prices globally has a severe effect on the raw material prices, which affects the final cost of geomembranes.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions

Key vendors in the market

Atarfil

AGRU America

GSE Environmental

NAUE

Solmax

The competition in the global geomembrane market is moderately high due to the presence of both global and regional players. The market is dominated by global vendors such as GSE Environmental, Solmax, Atarfil, AGRU America, and NAUE. Companies are expanding their global presence to maximize product reach. They are also very competitive when it comes to offering a wide variety of choices in the geomembrane market. For instance, Atarfil offers around 13 different products and GSE Environmental offers around eight different products in the geomembranes segments.

Get a sample copy of the global geomembrane market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing metals and minerals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005280/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com