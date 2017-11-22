ATRS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Antares Pharma, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Antares Pharma, Inc. ("Antares") (NASDAQ: ATRS) securities between December 21, 2016 and October 12, 2017 .

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Antares had provided insufficient data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in connection with its New Drug Application ("NDA") for Xyosted; (2) accordingly, Antares had overstated the approval prospects for Xyosted; and (3) consequently, Antares' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 11, 2017, the Company received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stating that the agency had "identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments" for its product candidate Xyosted. Then on October 20, 2017, Antares announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding the New Drug Application for Xyosted. The Company stated that the FDA could not approve the NDA in its present form due to concerns that Xyosted "could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure" and also noted the FDA's concerns "regarding the occurrence of depression and suicidality."

If you suffered a loss in Antares, you have until December 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

