The global high pressure grinding roller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global high pressure grinding roller market by application that includesnon-ferrous metal processing and ferrous metal processing.The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing use of aluminum in automobiles

Globally, by 2025, there will be a significant increase in the amount of aluminum used in cars. This increase will primarily be in the form of rolled and extruded products. Among these, auto body sheets will account for the major application when compared to the others. Owing to the growing demand for lightweight automobiles, it is expected that the aluminum content in cars will increase by 110 pounds in 2025 when compared to 2016. Aluminum has become the material of choice in mass-market vehicles like Ford, Hyundai, and Maruti to luxury cars like as Audi, Mercedes Benz, and Land Rover due to its strength and advantages.

Market trend: digital process twinning

In comminution, process dynamics and material handling pose a major challenge to optimal performance. These processes are further affected by sorting, dry processing, upgrading, and new types of equipment that are introduced into the comminution circuit control. Different types of machinery that are placed consecutively in a circuit involve different process lags and residence times. Additionally, the ore type can affect the equipment in which there can be responses that may be linear or non-linear in some cases. While the process units are fixed, the output might vary in response to the variations in the input.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research, "The inadequacies in material handling are leading to issues like uneven wear, density segregation, vibration from uneven loading, and poor utilization of equipment. These issues are being addressed by the physical modeling of material flow and handling. By addressing the massive flows of material and the dynamics of mineral processing around a production circuit, digital process twinning is expected to have a positive effect on the comminution industry."

Market challenge: high-return challenges in HPGRs

The coupled interaction of units along a process chain, which may respond quite differently to ore feed size and ability, makes grinding process control a challenge. This is because of the variation in the feed in the short- and long-term. High pressure grinding roller (HPGRs), matching screens, crushers, belt capacities, and top-size feed are some of the processes that face this challenge. Many plants suffer from numerous design constraints that affect the overall throughput. Material handling issues such as asymmetric feed, segregation, oversize feed, and fixed speed in HPGRs limit the circuit throughput. Additionally, the final product is again fed into the ball mill or SAG mill to increase the throughput rate.

Key vendors in the market

FLSmidth

Metso

The Koppern Group

The Weir Group

The global high pressure grinding roller market is moderately fragmented. Large international players dominate the market. The market is moderately capital-intensive. This may be a challenge to local market players. These small players find it quite difficult to compete with the international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products with new features and technologies, the competition is expected to become more aggressive.

