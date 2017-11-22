

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hinted that a rate hike is 'likely' despite mounting concerns about low inflation.



Low inflation might also be a result of 'developments that could prove more persistent,' according to the minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting on Oct 31-Nov 1.



At that meeting, the Fed held interest rates steady between 1% and 1.25%.



A number of officials are worried that a decline in longer-term inflation expectations would make it more challenging for the Committee to promote a return of inflation to 2 percent over the medium term.



On a brighter note, policy makers said labor market conditions generally continued to strengthen and that real gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a solid pace in the third quarter despite hurricane-related disruptions.



GDP is expected to rise at a solid pace in the fourth quarter of this year, boosted in part by a rebound in spending and production after the negative effects of the hurricanes in the third quarter.



Given the economic outlook, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by a quarter point in December.



