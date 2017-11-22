BEND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- EVIO, Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO), a life science company and leading provider of quality control testing and advisory services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced that it has been granted an expansion to its accreditations from the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP), a division of the Oregon Health Authority.

The expanded accreditations include the ability for EVIO Labs to provide full-scope pesticide testing at its Medford location. The Company also attained additional accreditation to test for residual solvent residues at its Portland location. Together, the added accreditations will enable EVIO to substantially reduce its testing costs and improve customer satisfaction by decreasing turnaround time by eliminating the reliance of third party testing providers.

"EVIO Labs has made substantial investment during the past year to achieve this milestone. During the last twelve months we have been focused on adapting to a new regulatory environment, increasing revenues, standardizing operations, and preparing for growth. These new accreditations in Oregon will enable the company to substantially reduce, if not nearly eliminate, our subcontracting costs. The last fiscal year these expenses alone topped $1 million," commented EVIO CEO, William Waldrop. "Bringing pesticide testing fully in-house and expanding our capability with residual solvent analysis will also allow us to substantially increase our market opportunity and simultaneously become an even more formidable competitor statewide."

About EVIO, Inc.

EVIO, Inc. is a life science company focused on advancing and analyzing cannabis as a means for improving quality of life. The Company provides analytical testing services, advisory services and performs product research in its accredited laboratory testing facilities. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

www.eviolabs.com

