The global instructor-led language training market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a comprehensive breakdown of the global instructor-led language training market by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, and others) and by end-user (individual training and institutional training). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: emergence of mobile education

There is an increase in the adoption of mobile phones and tablets by students and parents that has led to an increase in the use of m-learning. Therefore, several vendors in both developed and developing economies are emphasizing on providing solutions that enable learners to access on-the-go training. Vendors in developed countries, such as the US and the UK, are adopting m-learning methods to provide users with real-time access to educational content when required. They also provide solutions such as telephonic training and live online classes.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research, "M-learning supports game-based learning and social learning through Web 2.0. Additionally, the necessity of a simplified learning environment that enables trainers to remotely tutor learners is propelling the market growth. M-learning also provides numerous services, which include digital publications, collaboration tools, and authoring tools. These are primary components of smart classroom content and software."

Market trend: increased penetration of gamified language learning

Language training vendors have increased the application of game-based simulations in their courses. For instance, the Berlitz Total Immersion program enables the employees and individuals to learn daily using simulations and gamified contents. Vendors have developed games through which language learning could be promoted. Owing to the advent of game mechanics, instructors across institutions are providing rule-based simulation to impart language training. These simulations are designed to provide knowledge on a specific subject matter with assistance from interactive measures, leading to defined outcomes.

Market challenge: increase in open-source materials

The providers of the global instructor-led language training market are experiencing a significant threat from online and open-source solution providers. These open sources are gaining popularity among learners because they offer various tangible benefits. These are more feasible than services that are availed through a one-off fee or through subscription. Open sources, such as Memrise, provide access to a wide variety of content and learning through various formats, such as games, videos, and audios. Open-source learning has, therefore, attracted numerous learners.

Key vendors in the market

Berlitz Languages

Commercial Language Training

CORE Languages

Education First

Pearson Education

The global instructor-led language training market is fragmented in nature. Many local and international players are operating in the market. While Americas is a stable market, EMEA and APAC represent robust growth potential when compared to Americas. This is because of the increasing student enrollment rate in these regions coupled with rising government initiatives to mainstream the concept of language learning.

