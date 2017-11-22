TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Delegates of the Ontario Federation of Labour's (OFL) Power ON convention took to the streets today in solidarity, marching for fairness, unity and justice for all working Ontarians, as part of the OFL 14th Biennial Convention.

"Decent work is the foundation of strong, healthy and sustainable Ontario communities," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "The simple reality is that you can't have justice and fairness for all workers without decent working conditions. Together we must Power ON and call on the government to implement fair wages, end racial discrimination, and ensure equity across the province."

Bill 148, which passed 3rd reading in the Legislature today, amends the Labour Relations Act and the Employment Standards Act. This is the first review of those laws in over two decades and will set workplace standards in Ontario for all future workers - whether they are part of a union or not.

"Today is a huge victory in the ongoing fight to raise the bar for all workers in this province. The passing of Bill 148 is the result of many hard-fought struggles - by workers across this province, by the labour movement, and by our community partners. The collective voice of millions demanded immediate action to modernize our labour and employment laws. That said, the law needs to go further to better safeguard decent work for generations to come. It must reflect what these workers and so many others face every day, including low wages, no access to unions and no job security. More changes are needed to support decent work," said Buckley.

In its most recent submission on the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, the OFL made several recommendations to improve the legislation for workers.

The OFL's www.MakeItFair.ca campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review." The campaign gives voice to unions' demands for across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

