WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Guess (GES) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday after an early move to the downside. After hitting a three-month intraday low, Guess is currently down by 13.1 percent.



The early sell-off by Guess came after the clothing brand and retailer reported third quarter earnings that matched expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.



