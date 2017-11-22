The global insulated glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005322/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global insulated glass market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global insulated glass market by application, including non-residential, residential, and industrial. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, Europe, and ROW.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: increasing demand for green buildings

The rising number of green buildings in Europe and APAC is driving the demand for insulated glass. Increasing awareness about the positive impact of green buildings on human health and environment has led to improvisations in insulated glass. Green buildings are widely preferred as they do not cause harm to health and help to reduce the impact on the environment.

"Insulated glass is used in the exteriors and interiors of buildings as it improves thermal resistance and reduces the consumption of electric energy by allowing natural light. Green buildings can withstand diverse climatic conditions and varying temperatures. Increasing investments in the construction of green buildings will have a positive impact on the global insulated glass market," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: rising demand for residential construction

The global insulated glass market by the residential construction segment is growing significantly because of increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and ever-rising population. Emerging countries such as China and India exhibit a high demand for residential construction because of improving economic conditions. Rising focus on aesthetics, temperature control, and noise reduction in residential constructions has increased the demand for insulated glasses. In addition, growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings is further driving the global insulated glass market.

Market challenge: fluctuation in the price of raw materials

Raw materials used for manufacturing insulated glass account for around 20%-22% of the total production cost and are primarily found in China. Soda ash is the most expensive raw material used to produce insulated glass. Fluctuations in soda ash prices pose a challenge to the procurement process. Huge dependence on soda ash increases the production costs. Though China is the key producer of soda ash, the Americas and Europe have increased efforts to produce soda ash to meet the rising demand in insulated glass industries.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions

Key vendors in the market

Cardinal Glass Industries

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Viracon

The global insulated glass market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The market is moderately concentrated due to intense competition among the few well-established global vendors. Key vendors account for a majority of the market share. The production of insulated glass is primarily concentrated in APAC, especially in China, because of the easy availability of raw materials. The rising population has led to a significant growth in the construction industry, which has increased the demand for insulated glass.

Get a sample copy of the global insulated glass market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing glass and ceramics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005322/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com