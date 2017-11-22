SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Mining Explosives Procurement Research Report', 'Solvents Procurement Research Report', and 'Industrial Ethanol Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005296/en/

Mining Explosives, Solvents, and Industrial Ethanol New Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Mining Explosives Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global mining explosives market can be attributed to the increase in mining activities across major emerging markets. The increase in demand for coal across APAC and parts of Africa and South America along with the rise in mining activities, have increased the demand for sophisticated blasting techniques to preserve the quality of ore.The rapid growth of the quarrying and construction industry is also fueling the need to adopt mining explosives.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should adopt safety measures to store and transport the explosives without causing any harm. They should also procure purchase and possession permits that allow them to transport explosives in specially designed vehicles before engaging with category suppliers. Moreover, the organizations prefer to maintain an optimum mix of regional and global suppliers.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Solvents Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global solvents market can be attributed to the rapid growth of the construction and automotive sector. Solvents find extensive use across industries such aspaints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Also, solvents such as glycol ethers and ethanol are being used as disinfectants in household cleaning due to their ability to clean stains effortlessly. Moreover, solvents are used as a blending material in pharmaceuticals and find extensive use in industrial cleaning.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global solvents market should identify and engage with suppliers that can provide eco-friendly and sustainable solvent solutions. They should identify the suppliers that possess the expertise and market knowledge on price fluctuations, as this helps them identify the right time to purchase the solvents.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Industrial Ethanol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global industrial ethanol market can be attributed to the growing demand for industrial ethanol as an additive in gasoline or diesel. This is mainly due to the presence of its high-octane levels and renewable source.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers that have strong distribution channels in terms of pipelines and container volumes. They should gauge the volume of ethanol that can transport using suppliers pipelines and containers prior to finalizing the contract.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of chemicals procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/chemicals

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005296/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com