SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'professional services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Management Consulting Services Procurement Research Report', 'Marketing Consulting Procurement Research Report', and 'Digital Analytics Procurement Research Report'

Global Management Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global management consulting services market can be attributed to increasing strategic partnerships with market research firms. With the rapid growth of businesses across economies there is an increased need to adopt risk management strategies due to the rise in business complexities. The key segments driving the growth of the management consulting sector are financial and risk management segments.

The buyers in the management consulting services market space should invite bids from potential service providers and create a competitive scenario, as this ensures that the consumers get the right suppliers to meet all business requirements. They should also adopt the practice of assessing the proven track records of suppliers prior to contract negotiation.

Global Marketing Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global marketing consulting market can attributed to the increase in the number of businesses that prefer to adopt social media automation strategies. This market is further driven by thegrowth in the production of consumables. Small and mid-level players outsource their marketing strategy needs to regional agencies or freelance consultants whereas the MNCs prefer engaging with the top players in this market space such as PwC Digital, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer a high level of pricing transparency. They also should consider potential marketing strategies to help gain better product reach and facilitate effective marketing campaigns. The buyers need to develop tracking metrics that help them understand feasibility and gauge the viability of consulting solutions.

Global Digital Analytics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global digital analytics market can be attributed to the increased rate of mobile broadband penetration along with the rapid growth in the number of digital devices. Also, the growth in delivery of an omnichannel experience that requires analytics support to provide customized content across channels, adds to the demand for digital analytics. Furthermore, the wide adoption and preference for cloud-computing platforms globally have fueled the growth of the digital analytics market.

The buyers in this market should identify the suppliers that possess the required technical expertise and can help them in executing strategies to implement analytics solutions. Also, the suppliers should develop modules to enhance the process of obtaining insights from large and complex data sets via visual dashboards, customized report generation, and easy, accessible platforms that are intuitive and user-friendly.

