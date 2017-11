PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher in recent sessions, shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) have pulled back sharply during trading on Wednesday. HP is currently down by 5.3 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in seven years.



The pullback by HP comes even though the computer and printer maker reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that matched analyst estimates on better than expected revenues.



