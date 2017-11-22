BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that its subsidiary, Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l., will hold its third quarter 2017 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial (847) 413-3538 or (888) 517-2458 (US toll free) and enter participant PIN code 6162784# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=2&a=UkilMIkKPeqcUy. Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

Prior to the call, the slide presentation and third quarter 2017 financial information will be available at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html. Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 276,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

