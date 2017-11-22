The latest market research report by Technavio on the global marine coatings marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005324/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global marine coatings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global marine coatings market by type (anti-corrosion and anti-fouling marine coatings), by chemistry (epoxy and polyurethane), by application (coastal, deepsea, containers, offshore house, and leisure boats), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global marine coatings market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Growth of shipbuilding industry: a major market driver

The anti-corrosion segment accounted for more than half the market share of the global marine coatings market in 2016.

In 2016, APAC held the highest market share of the global marine coatings market

Akzo Nobel, Chugoku Marine Paints, Hempel, Jotun, and PPG Industries are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market growth analysis

Growth of the shipbuilding industry is one of the major factors driving the global marine coatings market. Post 2010, the shipbuilding industry has shown rapid growth mainly because of the growth in increasing global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, seaborne trade, and expanding the business of multinational companies. New ship manufacturing and an increase in the repair and maintenance of old ships are the major growth drivers for the global marine coatings market.

The demand for marine paints for vessels that operate in harsh weather conditions is increasing, which is boosting the growth rate of the global marine coatings market. New shipping hubs in Vietnam, Philippines, and India will further drive the growth of the shipbuilding industry in the future. Thus, the growth of the global marine coatings market is directly related to the growth of the shipbuilding industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Geographical analysis

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth in the global marine coatings market in APAC. The high growth of the shipbuilding industry and offshore engineering are likely to boost the consumption of marine coatings and enhance the marine coatings market in APAC.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, "China, South Korea, India, and Japan are the leading consumers in APAC. These four countries contributed to more than 80% of the overall consumption of marine coatings in APAC in 2016. Singapore and Thailand are also emerging markets in the marine coatings market."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global marine coatings market is concentrated with a few big players such as Akzo Nobel, Chugoku Marine Paints, Jotun, Hempel, and PPG Industries dominating the market. The major players in this market invest in the R&D of new products to sustain and hold their market shares. For instance, Akzo Nobel has launched two biocide-free anti-fouling agents, which will help to improve the ship's performance and reduce the CO2 emissions. Similarly, PPG Industries has developed a specialty coating for hulls, which has properties like abrasion and impact resistance.

Get a sample copy of the global marine coatings market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing paints, coatings, and pigments research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005324/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com