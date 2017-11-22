

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Wednesday, although energy stocks are seeing significant strength amid an increase by the price of crude oil.



Crude for January jumped $1.19 to $58.02 a barrel following the release of a report showing a weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.5 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.1 percent.



