SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'marketing' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Digital Advertising Services Procurement Research Report', 'In-store Promotions Procurement Research Report', and 'Promotional Products Procurement Research Report'

Global Digital Advertising Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global digital advertising services market can be attributed to the increase in adoption of smartphones and the high mobile internet penetration rates across economies. Also, large organizations have increased their investments in digital advertising activities globally. This helps them cut down costs while enhancing the target audience reach. The incorporation of technology enables suppliers to offer customized services, which adds to the demand of this market.

The buyers in the global digital advertising market should identify and engage with suppliers that possess high technological expertise in the field of advertising. They should also adopt the practice of training the right kind of personnel in the required area of expertise, as it helps them avoid miscommunication and mismatch of services expected.

Global In-store Promotions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global in-store promotions market can be attributed to the rapid growth of the retail segment which offers immense opportunities for in-store promotions. It enables suppliers to create innovative campaigns and promote products, thereby increasing overall sales. The retail companies prefer to align their digital strategies with in-store activities to create curiosity and attract customers which will eventually drive them to the stores.

The buyers in the global in-store promotions market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them track the effectiveness and reach of their promotional activities. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that provide analytical capabilities support which help them in understanding the historical trends. Use of support tools for promotional planning help them to conduct tests for evaluating the success rate of the campaigns.

Global Promotional Products Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global promotional products market can be attributed to various factors including the growing demand for cost-effective marketing methods, technological innovations in promotional products, and availability of multiple products. Also, the rise in a number of small firms with limited marketing budgets has led to the demand for cost-effective marketing methods, further fueling the growth of promotional products market.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have a diverse portfolio which includes traditional goods as well as incorporating advanced technology. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have adopted measures to reduce carbon footprints during the manufacturing stage. Also, suppliers in this market space should adopt practices such as procurement of recycled raw materials to achieve sustainability goals.

