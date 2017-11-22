MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading communications platform company, today announced Twilio Engage Melbourne, a free event focused on the future of customer engagement. At Engage Melbourne, the second event in a global roadshow, Twilio's leadership will discuss the company's mission to fuel the future of communications and highlight how several of Australia's most innovative companies are solving business challenges through communications. Developers, business leaders, IT executives, and product managers alike will find a community at Twilio Engage to share, learn, brainstorm and code what the future of customer engagement looks like.

Following the afternoon event, Twilio will host a happy hour to give attendees an opportunity to mix and mingle and celebrate creative development. Engage Melbourne will take place at ZINC at Federation Square in Melbourne on Dec. 7, 2017. RSVP here.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, starting at 1:30 PM AEST

Where: ZINC at Federation Square, Studio 2 - Corner of Flinders and Swanston Street

Schedule:

1:30 PM Arrive

Registration, Badge Pickup, and Arrival Refreshments

2:00 PM Welcome

Welcome from Angie Bell, Director of APAC, Twilio

2:10 PM Accelerate Your Customer Engagement Roadmap

Join Twilio's Senior Director of Product, Ben Stein, as he discusses the company's mission to fuel the future of communications. Ben's session will dive into the importance of customer engagement and explain how leading businesses in Australia are using Twilio to solve their customer engagement challenges.

2:40 PM What Can You Do With Twilio

Twilio's APAC Solutions Architect, Chris Kendall, will show you how Twilio customers have architected their voice and messaging applications. You will also see live demos on how to build bots and IVR using our latest product Twilio Studio.

3:25 PM Customer Panel

Panel featuring customers including AutoGuru and OnCall Interpreters & Translators to discuss how they are using communications in innovative ways to better serve their customers.

4:10 PM Q&A

Closing comments and Q&A with Ben Stein, Senior Director of Product, Twilio

4:30-5:30 PM Happy Hour

Mingle with your industry movers and shakers over a glass of wine, cold beer, canapes and great conversation!

Twilio Engage Melbourne is a part of a series of events that will take place through 2018. More information and upcoming dates coming soon on www.twilio.com.

About Twilio

Twilio's mission is to fuel the future of communications. Developers and businesses use Twilio to make communications relevant and contextual by embedding messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications. Founded in 2008, Twilio has over 900 employees, with headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bogotá, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Malmö, Mountain View, Munich, New York City, Singapore and Tallinn.

