SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'packaging and labeling' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the packaging and labeling sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Shrink Wrap Packaging Procurement Research Report', 'Rigid Packaging Procurement Research Report', and 'Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Packaging Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005410/en/

Shrink Wrap Packaging, Rigid Packaging, and Anti-Counterfeit Packaging New Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Shrink Wrap Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global shrink wrap packaging market can be attributed to the rapidly growing food industry. The surge in industrialization in turn is expected to contribute towards the growth of the shrink wrap packaging market over the forecast period. Also, there has been a modest rise in the application of shrink wrap packaging in the industrial equipment sector, further adding to its demand.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global shrink wrap packaging market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer customized packaging solutions based on the product that is packaged. They should also identify suppliers that have a well-defined cost model, as it gives them a better clarity on the prices of raw materials and the fluctuating market prices.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Rigid Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global rigid packaging market can attributed to its extensive use across industries. Use of rigid packaging material facilitates the convenience in handling the products without causing any damage. There has been an increase in demand for rigid packaging from end-user sectors like pharmaceuticals segment, and food and beverage due to its lightweight, low production cost, and availability in different designs, shapes, and sizes. The availability of rigid packaging made from a wide range of materials further adds to its demand.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in the rigid packaging market space should identify and engage with suppliers that utilize modeling tools as it helps them to manage better the packaging requirement forecasts regarding the type of package. They should collaborate with suppliers that offer value-added solutions in the form of bundled services to suit the buyer' requirements. Also, the buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that offer customized rigid packaging solutions.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of counterfeit products and the need to prevent it, as it affects the brand name as well as the overall economy for buyers. The rapid growth of e-commerce sector along with the increase in online sales of products have increased the prevalence of counterfeit goods. Therefore the buyers prefer to increase the security of the products via anti-counterfeit packages.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them identify the important aspects of anti-counterfeit features that should be incorporated into the package while selecting an appropriate solution. The packaging should be customized based on the buyer's requirements. Creating a checklist that includes basic criteria to be assessed while selecting an anti-counterfeit solution would help suppliers in customizing the packages.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of packaging and labeling procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/packaging-and-labeling

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005410/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com