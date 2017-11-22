NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Today, one of the top mobile publishers in the world, Outfit7 Limited, adds a brand new game to its successful family entertainment portfolio. Talking Tom Pool is a unique take on the match-3 mechanic and an easy-to-play puzzle game that will have users bouncing, splashing and building nonstop. This game marks Outfit7's biggest splash yet -- more than 7 billion app franchise downloads worldwide!

"We are thrilled to reach a record number of 7 billion downloads and counting, a number that is incredibly close to the entire world population," said Ziga Vavpotic, Chairman of Outfit7. "Our success is marked by our growing mobile games portfolio, expanding into new key markets like Russia and India, as well as establishing ourselves as connectors between the West and China."

Talking Tom Pool is the latest adventure for the Talking Tom and Friends gang, and the whole crew is back together to help Talking Tom fix up the water park he bought from the sneaky Raccoon. Players sling and match their favorite characters on colorful pool floaties to earn precious keys -- all in the name of building the best water park in the world! Building it won't be easy though, as players dodge dangerous splitters, avoid sneaky oil spills and face chilly ice cubes. Players will progress through exciting water park areas like Pirate Cove, Dragon Mountain and many more, and with each new level, players are certain to have a downright, splashing good time!

"At Outfit7 we believe that the best people make the best apps, and our team has really shown what it's capable of with Talking Tom Pool. The app's soft launch has broken all of our records and is set to be a successful release," said Jure Prek, CEO of Outfit7. "As the Talking Tom and Friends franchise enters its seventh year, Talking Tom Pool is a huge milestone for us. We have billions of loyal brand fans around the world, a unique take on a casual game and our most distinctive ingredient -- humor."

So grab your bathing suit, and come help the Talking Tom and Friends gang build the best water park of all time!

Talking Tom Pool Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLxM1Evib_o

Download on iTunes or Android: http://talkingtompool.com/pr

About Outfit7 Limited

Outfit7 Limited is one of the fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies on the planet, best known for its global phenomenon Talking Tom. Founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs on a mission to bring fun and entertainment to all, Outfit7 has grown from an instant app success into a full-fledged media franchise. Their highly successful portfolio includes free mobile apps and games, a CGI animated series and web shorts, a global licensing and merchandising program, and a chart-topping sensation on YouTube. The Talking Tom and Friends apps have more than 7 billion downloads since launch, and over 348 million active monthly users.

Media Contact information:



Esther McIlvain

UproarPR for Outfit7

emcilvain@uproarpr.com

Phone: 321.236.0102



