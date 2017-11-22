Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Newspaper Advertising Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of newspaper advertising services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the newspaper advertising market can be attributed to the increased demand from the end-user sectors like retail, pharmaceutical, and automobile industries that are increasingly using newspaper advertising to reach out to a large audience, especially during a flash sale or new product launch," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "APAC has the highest demand for newspaper advertising in the world due to increased penetration of newspapers in countries such as India, China, and Japan," added Tridib.

Key Report Features Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global newspaper advertising market can be attributed to the adoption of key trends like AR technologies with an attempt to make the newspaper appealing to multiple demographic groups. Augmented reality or AR as it is commonly called involves the integration of digital information with buyers' environment, which creates a virtual and interactive platform. Use of AR technology in newspapers also enables buyers to watch videos, animation, and other online content.

The buyers in this market space should ensure that the suppliers catering to their newspaper advertising needs comply with regional or national standard template. This helps the buyers to have standard price cards and advertisement size across different newspapers.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in the newspaper advertising market includes difficulties in finding the right service provider that can localize content and assist them in calculating the ROI of the newspaper advertising campaign. Bundling ROI services with newspaper advertising services help the buyers in availing huge discounts.

Newspaper Advertising Market: Pricing Trends

Monthly-based pricing is the most-widely adopted pricing model in the newspaper advertising industry, though fixed-fee pricing, commission-based and performance-based pricing models find comparable adoption in this market space. The fixed-fee pricing model offers a clear comparison of prices whereas the commission-based pricing model is suitable for small to mid-sized organizations. The performance-based pricing model offers the advantage of high pricing transparency.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

