MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (the "Corporation") (CSE: CME)(CSE: CME.CN)(CNSX: CME) announce hiring of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc based in Quebec, Canada for the preparation of an independent NI-43-101 technical report on the Lac La CHESNAYE silica property.

The GoldMinds work program is the compilation and computerization of historical information, followed by a field work program including but not limited to site visit, LIDAR survey, line cutting, independent sampling for assays as well as sampling for metallurgical testing. The objective being the disclosure of a first mineral resources 43-101 compliant on the project.

The La Chesnaye Lake Silica Property

The La Chesnaye Lake Silica property is located 11km north of Baie-Comeau, in the province of Quebec, Canada. The property covers a total area of 448 ha and comprises of 8 claims that are in the process of being granted and one claim that was previously acquired from SiO2 Canada Ltd. These claims are 100% held by Canadian Metals Inc.

An exploration campaign consisting of 15 diamond drill holes (565 m) and 4 trenches was conducted by North Shore Paper Co. between 1952 and 1957. Ressources Vogues Inc. conducted another exploration campaign in 1994 and obtained an average grade of 99.18% SiO2 for the property's silica. NI 43-101 non-compliant reserves of 3.5 Mt were published in the 20/10/1985 edition of the Northern Miner Magazine (GM #54172).

The historical drilling present a zone of interest of 300 meters long by 60m by width by 30m depth. The quartzite is within a paragneiss in the geological province of Greenville of the Paleoproterozoic era and mapped as part of the de Bourdon complex. The quartzite grain size varies from medium to coarse and show colorless material with glass look and concoidal fractures. In some places micas and hematite are observed. The silica deposit is oriented Nord 45.

The deposit is also listed in the Federal deposit list 50908300 and 03581800 of the GCC.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

About GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

GMG is an independent consulting services company based in Quebec city, Quebec Canada, additional information on the company is available by visiting their website at: www.goldmindsgeoservices.com

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been prepared and reviewed by Claude Duplessis Eng. Geological Engineer from GoldMinds Geoservices Inc, independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards.

