Innovative photonics products named as Prism Awards finalists

Annual innovation competition sponsored by SPIE and Photonics Media will mark 10thyear

BELLINGHAM, Washington and PITTSFIELD, Massachusetts, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Disruptive technology for assessing chemical composition in real time, a high-resolution LiDAR system for self-driving vehicles, and a smartphone-add-on sensor for noncontact healthcare tests are among finalists for the prestigious 2018 Prism Awards for Photonics Innovation.

Organized bySPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, andsponsored by Photonics Media to honor groundbreaking inventions within the high-impact industry of optics and photonics, the Prism Awards are celebrating 10 years in 2018.

"The Prism Awards are shining an even wider spotlight on photonics this year, with ten categories rather than the usual nine," said SPIE CEO Eugene Arthurs.

"Photonics Media has been a proud Prism Awards sponsor, with SPIE, since the beginning, and as we commemorate the Awards' 10th year, we celebrate the continued growth in optics and photonics," said Thomas Laurin, president and CEO of Laurin Publishing.

Winners will be announced 31 January during SPIE Photonics West (www.spie.org/PW) in San Francisco, California.

Finalist product details are at www.photonicsprismaward.com. Companies are:

Detectors and Sensors

NKT Photonics

Princeton Infrared Technologies

Xenics

Environmental Monitoring

Block Engineering

Blue Industry and Science

Daylight Solutions

Illumination and Light Sources

Lumileds

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

SoraaLaser

Imaging and Cameras

Daylight Solutions

Luminar

Teledyne DALSA

Lasers

Class 5 Photonics

KMLabs

Optores GmbH

Life Science Instrumentation

neaspec

Quantumcyte

Tomocube

Material Processing and Additive Manufacturing

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group

LIMO

NUBURU

Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics

ContinUse Biometrics

Lightpoint Medical

Lumedica

Optics and Optomechanical Components

AdlOptica Optical Systems

Optotune Switzerland

Spectrolight

Test and Measurement

Gamma Scientific

Si-Ware Systems

Spheryx

About SPIE



SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves 264,000 constituents from approximately 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2016, SPIE provided $4 million supporting education and outreach programs.www.spie.org

About Photonics Media

With a collective subscriber base of more than 150,000 worldwide and more than 1 million unique website visits per year, Laurin Publishing's Photonics Media products and publications lead the industry with editorial excellence and integrity - fostering a tradition of innovation and progress by sharing knowledge, insights and a vision for the future. More information atwww.photonics.com.

Contact:

Stacey Crockett

Media Relations Coordinator

staceyc@spie.org

+1 360 685 5458

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609666/SPIE_logo.jpg