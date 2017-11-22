SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. - BCEI

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / The law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. ("Bonanza Creek Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCEI - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to SandRidge Energy, Inc. ("SandRidge Energy").

Under the terms of the transaction, Bonanza Creek Energy shareholders will receive a combination of cash and SandRidge Energy stock worth approximately $36 per share for each share of Bonanza Creek Energy stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Bonanza Creek Energy breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether SandRidge Energy is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and result in a loss for many shareholders. For example, shares of BCEI traded as high as $40.60 per share as recently as May 2017, and as recently as November 8, 2017, the Company reported quarterly financial results that beat analysts' consensus estimates and expectations.

