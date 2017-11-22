

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Thursday see final Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In last month's advance estimate, GDP was called higher by 6.3 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year after gaining 2.4 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year in the three months prior.



Singapore will also release October numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on month and a gain of 0.5 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 0.4 percent increase in September.



Finally, the markets in Japan will be closed on Thursday for Labor Thanksgiving Day, and will re-open on Friday.



