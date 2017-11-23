Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2017) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that the previously announced $800,000 non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and Bravada will now issue 8,534,900 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $853,490. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of three years at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Securities issued pursuant to this private placement, including common shares and share purchase warrants, carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until March 23, 2018.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used: a) to drill 2-3 proof-of-concept holes at the Wind Mountain property to test for high-grade "Hishikari-type" gold-silver mineralization at the unconformity between Mesozoic metasediments & Tertiary volcanic rocks; and b) for working capital. President Joe Kizis commented, "With an approved drilling permit and adequate funds now in place, we are preparing to drill at Wind Mountain. A drilling contract has been signed, supplies have been obtained, and drill sites will be constructed over the next couple of weeks in preparation for drilling to commence in mid-December.

As we have previously noted, many large, epithermal disseminated-gold systems like Wind Mountain develop above much higher-grade 'feeder' zones, and many of these zones contain their highest concentrations at significant rock changes called unconformities. Our 3D modeling has identified two regions, approximately 1,500 metres apart, that could host such 'feeder' zones and both will be tested with this proof-of-concept drilling program. These types of deposits include some of the world's richest gold deposits, such as the Hishikari deposit in Japan."

About Wind Mountain

The Wind Mountain Property is in northwestern Nevada approximately 160km northeast of Reno in a sparsely populated region with excellent logistics, including county-maintained road access and a power line to the property. It is an historic past-producing, bulk-tonnage gold-silver mine. An independent resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Evaluation for Wind Mountain commissioned by Bravada in 2012 reported:

570,000 ounces of gold and 14.7 million ounces of silver in the Indicated category, and

354,000 ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category.

See the table below and news release NR-06-12 dated April 11, 2012 for details of the resource update. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as mineral reserves. There is no assurance that any part of the resources will ultimately be converted to mineral reserves.

Tons oz Au/T oz Ag/T Tonnes gms Au/T gms Ag/T

oz Au oz Ag Indicated resource





Oxide at 0.005 oz Au-eq/T cut off





58,816,000 0.010 0.25 53,372,051

0.343 8.6 564,600 14,539,000 Mixed/Sulfide at 0.01 oz Au-only/T cut off









498,000 0.012 0.40 451,906

0.411 13.7

5,900 197,000 Total 59,314,000 53,823,956

570,500 14,736,000

Inferred resource





Oxide at 0.005 oz Au-eq/T cut off





19,866,000 0.006 0.17 18,027,223

0.206

5.8

125,200 3,443,000 Mixed/Sulfide at 0.01 oz Au-only/T cut off











14,595,000 0.016 0.46 13,244,102

0.549 15.8 229,100 6,672,000 Total 34,461,000 31,271,325

354,300 10,115,000

Mine Development Associates compiled the Technical Report and PEA. Thomas Dyer, P.E. is a Senior Engineer for MDA and is responsible for sections of the Technical Report involving mine designs and the economic evaluation, and Steven Ristorcelli, C.P.G., is a Principal Geologist for MDA and is responsible for the sections involving the Mineral Resource estimate. These are the Qualified Persons of the technical report for the purpose of Canadian NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Economic Analyses of Mineral Projects. Details of the PEA produced by Mine Development Associates (MDA) of Reno can be found on SEDAR, as previously reported (see NR-07-12 dated May 1, 2012). Note that although the PEA was encouraging, it is preliminary in nature, it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. During the past 12 years the Company has successfully identified and advanced properties that have the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Currently, three of its Nevada properties are being funded by partners.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513, Wyoming PG-2576) is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

