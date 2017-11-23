

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Mexico hosted the fifth round of talks aimed at updating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), along with the United States and Canada, and stressed that negotiations should lead to a deal that benefits all the parties involved.



According to the country's statement, the technical discussions were productive on all topics. 'Although no chapter was closed, substantial progress was made in anti-corruption measures, telecommunications, good regulatory practices, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, trade facilitation, electronic commerce, technical barriers to trade and in several sectoral annexes,' the Mexican government statement said.



'Mexico reiterates that a successful modernization of NAFTA should benefit the three NAFTA partners and the proposals that are part of the negotiation must be oriented towards that goal,' the statement warned.



The next round of talks is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., in December.



