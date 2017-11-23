Bureau Veritas and EDF Form Strategic Alliance

HONG KONG, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bureau Veritas, a leading Testing, Inspection and Certification provider for the consumer and electrical/electronics product industry announces its strategic cooperation with EDF SA in France and EDF in China to provide testing and certification for high voltage electrical product/equipment manufacturers in China.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement was recently signed in Beijing, China by Xudan Song, Senior Executive Vice President of EDF China; Jacques Sacreste, International R&D Director of EDF SA (France), and Nicolas Girard, Vice President, Electrical and Electronics of Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services.

Chinese high voltage electrical product manufacturers continue to produce quality products and sell to global markets. However, to obtain market access, vendors are required to produce and test the products based on buyers' requirements and/or fulfill Short-Circuit Testing Liaison (STL) Certification scheme. There are limited solutions in existence today in China for STL Certification, which creates challenges with competitiveness and speed to market.

To facilitate fast market access, Bureau Veritas and EDF have reached an agreement on providing testing and certification solutions in China. This enables Chinese manufacturers to test their products in China for Protocol Testing and in EDF's high-voltage lab near Paris, France for official STL Certification. This partnership offers a credible alternative solution for testing and certification for high voltage product manufacturers.

Xudan Song, Senior Executive Vice President of EDF China commented, "Since the 1990s, EDF China has offered R&D support to nuclear plants and energy management providers in China. It is a big step forward to cooperate with Bureau Veritas to provide an alternative solution to assist Chinese high voltage E&E manufacturers in terms of testing, inspection and certification. Our R&D team is very enthusiastic to share the experiences and technical platform to support the development of the high voltage industry in China."

Jacques Sacreste, International R&D Director of EDF SA (France) comments, "This partnership comes at a time when EDF R&D global strategy is opening up its expertise and service to external clients. This transformation, started several years ago, is already demonstrating success, and this partnership with Bureau Veritas in China is another important milestone in our strategy."

Nicolas Girard, Vice President of Electrical and Electronics Business Line of Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services says, "EDF SA has a name that speaks for itself in the energy and high-voltage industry. Combining Bureau Veritas' global recognition and expertise in the E&E industry, we can conduct witness tests at suppliers' premises and provide a complete solution to obtain STL Certification. We are confident that this cooperation will help high voltage product manufacturers in China to export their products to the global market in a timely fashion."

About STL Certification (www.stl-liaison.org)

The Short-Circuit Testing Liaison (STL) provides a forum for voluntary international collaboration between testing organisations. The basis aim is the harmonized application of IEC and Regional Standards for the type testing of electrical power equipment. STL is concerned with high voltage electrical transmission and distribution power equipment (i.e. above 1000V a.c. and 1200V d.c.) for which the type tests specified in Standards include short-circuit and dielectric verification tests. STL as a collaboration does not itself issue Certificates. Each STL Member testing organisation or laboratory issuing a Test Certificate is responsible for the validity and contents of that Certificate.

About EDF (www.edf.fr)

As a global leader in low-carbon energy, the EDF Group covers every sector of expertise, from generation to trading and transmission grids. EDF builds on the expertise of its people, its R&D and engineering skills, its experience as a leading industry operator and the attentive support of its customers to deliver competitive solutions that successfully reconcile economic growth with climate protection.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 73,000 employees in 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index (Compartment A, code ISIN FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI). Website: www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products. Website: www.bureauveritas.com/cps