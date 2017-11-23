

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,430-point plateau although it may run out of momentum on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with concerns over the outlook for interest rates offset by a surge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, insurance companies and oil stocks.



For the day, the index jumped 19.97 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,430.46 after trading between 3,404.29 and 3,442.18.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.80 percent, while Bank of China spiked 2.81 percent, Agricultural Bank of China surged 3.43 percent, China Life plummeted 3.08 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.26 percent, PetroChina advanced 2.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 3.67 percent, Vanke perked 2.23 percent, Gemdale dipped 0.16 percent and Jiangxi Copper was up 2.20 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher before fading later in the day to finish mixed - although the NASDAQ inched up to a new record closing high.



The NASDAQ added 4.88 points or 0.07 percent to 6,867.36, while the Dow shed 64.65 points or 0.27 percent to 23,526.18 and the S&P 500 eased 1.95 points or 0.08 percent to 2,597.08.



The choppy trading came as many traders looked to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday. Stocks continued to show a lack of direction following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The minutes said many participants thought that another near-term increase in interest rates was likely to be warranted if incoming information left the medium-term outlook broadly unchanged.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 18, while the Commerce Department saw a surprise drop in durable goods orders in October. Also, the University of Michigan noted a surprising gain in its consumer sentiment index for November.



Crude oil futures rose sharply Wednesday after data showed a large drawdown of 6 million barrels. January West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.19 or 2.1 percent to $58.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



