Signavio would like to congratulate China Life (Overseas) for being named as a top-three finalist in the Outstanding InsurTech Innovation Award category of the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2017, one of the most prestigious brand elections in the Hong Kong insurance industry.

China Life (Overseas) were selected as a finalist in recognition of their China Life Integrated Business Design and Knowledge Base Platform. In a first for the Hong Kong insurance industry, the platform uses the Signavio Process Manager to capture, connect, and communicate how work is done and where decisions are made within the organization.

Ms. Sharon Lam, Deputy Head of Project Management and Service Improvement Department and Project Manager of the BPR Project in China Life (Overseas), said:

"We are very pleased China Life (Overseas) has been recognized as a leader in our field in Hong Kong, and as an example of professional best practice in the insurance industry. We are also very pleased with Signavio Process Manager, as having visible processes and decisions across our organization has meant we can make better decisions, faster."

Established in 2014, the annual Hong Kong Insurance Awards was co-organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI) with different media companies, with the aim of raising standards across the industry by acknowledging top-notch performance and innovation.

The award ceremony for 2017 finalists was held on 26 October at the Hong Kong Intercontinental Hotel, where Godfrey Hui, China Life (Overseas) Chief Actuary, received the award on behalf of the company.

About Signavio

Signavio offers web-based solutions for the modeling, analysis and optimization of business processes and decisions. Through its SaaS-Software, Signavio combines the advantages of a professional BPM and BDM solution with those of cloud collaboration.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005429/en/

Contacts:

Signavio

Katharina Beuck

marketing@signavio.com