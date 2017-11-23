Central, Hong Kong and Huangpu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2017) - Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc. ("GARSI"), Shanghai branch office, the leading reproductive health care service oriented enterprise, today announces its second anniversary. The GARSI Shanghai branch office was established on November 23, 2015. Since establishment in Huangpu District, Shanghai, China, it has significantly accomplished its goal to reach out to numerous customers in regions of Asia. For the last 2 years, the client base has greatly expanded. We are very proud to have served people throughout Asia regions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Australia.

The Shanghai branch office has played a significant role acting as a bridge between customers and reproductive health professionals in the Asia-Pacific region and the United States. It has diligently committed to providing one on one care service for every single client who begins a parenthood journey and enjoyed high levels of customer satisfaction.

With a deep understanding of the challenges and legal hurls that people in Asia have faced, we will continue working hard and dedicating ourselves to providing them with excellent fertility cares and the parenthood options combining Asia and the United States.

About GARSI:

Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc. ("GARSI") is a health care service oriented enterprise adept and proficient to perform and provide the means to overcome reproductive challenges. GARSI was established in 2015, in the City of San Diego, State of California, by Jay Xu, Ph.D., who has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of fertility care. Dr. Xu has assisted hundreds of individuals from all corners of the world obtain excellent fertility treatment in the U.S. From its establishment, GARSI has provided numerous clients infertility treatments and family planning options. It opened a branch office in Shanghai, China in late 2015 to accommodate the high demand in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and other regions of Asia. For more information, please visit www.garsiusa.com.

Media Contact:

Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc.

contact@garsiusa.com