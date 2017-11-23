HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Harbour City's annual outdoor Christmas lighting display is one of Hong Kong's must-see attractions. Starting from November 21st, 2017 to January 1st, 2018, you will find three giant Santa airships landing in our forecourt and you can even have a chance to come on board the biggest Santa airship with your family and friends! Another big surprise from Harbour City this year is the first ever public drone show in Hong Kong; together with the LED violin, hoop dance and special smoke effect, the audience is sure to enjoy a very unique and entertaining experience!

1. Christmas in the Air @ Harbour City

This Christmas, Harbour City invites you to "fly" into the starry sky and experience a different kind of Merry Christmas at Ocean Terminal Forecourt from November 21st, 2017 to January 1st, 2018! One of the most striking attractions is the giant Santa airship, at 20 meters long and more than 7 meters high, together with more than 2,000 LED lights shining in the body of the airship. You can also find the propeller type car light rotating in the front and the back of the airship. Everyone is more than welcome to go on board with your family and friends! The Forecourt has also 2 spacecraft full of Christmas gifts and colourful hot air balloons to create a warm and festive ambience. Moreover, the balloon shaped Santa Claus is also here to join our "Christmas in the Air!" Under the glittering starry sky, children can sit in the "rooftops" of the Christmas cabins to enjoy the festivities. Different types of giant Christmas ornaments are hanging above the grand staircase of Ocean Terminal, along with the giant snowflake gears to drive the Merry Christmas around the city!

2. "Christmas in the Air" extraordinary LED show -- The first ever public drone show in Hong Kong

In line with the Christmas theme "Christmas in the Air," Harbour City invited Hong Kong unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) expert George Chan to design Hong Kong's first aerial drone show, combined with the LED violin band and a unique hoop dance performance. This is the first ever public performance using drones in a choreographed aerial performance in Hong Kong. In particular, the show takes advantage of the exclusive location of Harbour City and arranges a number of shining UAVs to make multiple sets of pattern over the harbour and waterfront. By adding lights and music, it will surely bring unprecedented visual surprise to the audience!

Show Details:

Date: 26/11/2017 - 26/12/2017 (Every Sun & Public Holiday)

Time: 6pm

Venue: Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Harbour City

3. Christmas Balloon House Photo for Charity

Have you ever imagined yourself surrounded by hundreds of balloons at once? Come and visit our fantasy-like Christmas display at Ocean Terminal Forecourt. The festive display will feature a 3m x 3m Christmas House with over a hundred helium balloons. The Christmas display is intended to raise funds for "Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation" and remind everyone that Christmas is a time for giving rather than receiving. Families and friends are invited to grab our Christmas balloon and capture the joyful moment in a photo by donating HK$60.

Christmas Balloon House -- Details:

Date: November 25, 2017 - Jan 1, 2018 (Every Sat & Sun and Public Holiday)

Time: 4pm - 9pm

Venue: Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Harbour City

