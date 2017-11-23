sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,348 Euro		+0,653
+4,77 %
WKN: A2AS4M ISIN: US80007P8692 Ticker-Symbol: SA2D 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC27,021+1,42 %
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP44,305+1,59 %
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC14,348+4,77 %