Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces that it has been awarded the "ETI France" (French mid-size company) 1st prize at the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards.

This prize rewards Amplitude Surgical's buoyant growth since 2012, with sales up +81% at end-June 2016 vs. end-June 2012, giving average annual growth of over 16% over the period, driven by the success of its innovative products and solutions as well as the accomplishment of its international businesses in key territories.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, says: "The Deloitte Technology Fast50 prize rewards the merits and quality of execution of Amplitude Surgical's growth strategy. Thanks to the high level of dedication of our teams, this winning strategy, based on global deployment and a portfolio of innovative products, will allow our sales to exceed €100 million this year. Our objective of doubling our sales over 5 years (to June 2021) is thus on track, notably driven by the upcoming commercial launch of our hip and knee prostheses on the important American market.

Every year since 2001, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards promote and encourage the development of companies that combine innovation and growth in the high-tech sector. They reward the French businesses that have recorded the highest revenue growth over the last four years.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly 370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.

