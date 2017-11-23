sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Directorate Change

23 November 2017For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA' or the "Company')

Directorate Change

The Board of Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and trading company is pleased to announce that Mr Rob Scott, an existing Non Executive Director of the Company, has taken on the role of Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Scott will be taking on the responsibility for driving growth and seeking acquisitions. Mr Scott is a Chartered Accountant and has been involved in a number of private and listed companies operating across Africa.

David Lenigas, Chairman of AAA, commented:

"I am delighted that Rob has agreed to take on an Executive role at Anglo African Agriculture. His knowledge and experience of will be of great benefit to the Company as we seek to develop and grow.'

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Scott, Executive Director
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

© 2017 PR Newswire