Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Directorate Change

23 November 2017 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA' or the "Company')

Directorate Change

The Board of Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and trading company is pleased to announce that Mr Rob Scott, an existing Non Executive Director of the Company, has taken on the role of Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Scott will be taking on the responsibility for driving growth and seeking acquisitions. Mr Scott is a Chartered Accountant and has been involved in a number of private and listed companies operating across Africa.

David Lenigas, Chairman of AAA, commented:

"I am delighted that Rob has agreed to take on an Executive role at Anglo African Agriculture. His knowledge and experience of will be of great benefit to the Company as we seek to develop and grow.'

For further information please contact: