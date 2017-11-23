NUST MISIS Metallurgists First in the World Develop a Unique Furnace for the Highly Efficient Recycling of Industrial Waste

MOSCOW, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More than95% ofcast-iron inthe world isstill produced inblast furnaces. Modern blast furnaces are powerful units that produce tons ofcast-iron daily, but they require prepared, high-quality raw materials like agglomerate cakes, steel pellets, and iron. Recycling industrial waste that contains iron (ofwhich Russian enterprises alone produce more than 5million tons ofannually) iseconomically and technologically irresponsible and next-to-impossible inblast furnaces.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/484501/NUST_MISIS_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609359/NUST_MISIS_Smelting_process.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609361/NUST_MISIS_Furnace.jpg )



"ANUST MISIS research group led byGennady Podgorodetskyi, aCandidate ofTechnical Sciences and the head ofthe NUST MISIS Research &Education Center IMT, jointly with Vtoraluminumproduct, one ofthe University's industrial partners, have created and launched aunique pilot unit ofairlift reactor (based onagas purging approach) for the effective and environmentally-friendly production ofiron and non-ferrous metal concentrates from waste sludge," saidAlevtina Chernikova, Rector ofNUST MISIS.

Hundreds ofmillions oftons ofwaste inthe form ofsludge, dust, cinder, etc. accumulates annually asaresult ofthe chemical industry's metallurgy work with ferrous and non-ferrous metals. This waste contains large amounts ofmetal that isn't currently extracted because ofalack ofeffective industrial technologies capable ofseparating its useful components out.

The new innovative blast developed atNUST MISIS isbuilt onanairlift approach and the technological processes are carried out inaliquid slag bath blown bygas. The bubbles formed greatly speed upthe chemical processes inthe bath, and aggressively mix the iron liquid and slag.

Gennady Podgorodetskyi, head ofthe group,said: "Wehave improved the ROMELT technology created atNUST MISIS inthe 80s, and have separated the reactor into two zones: melting and recovery. Our calculations showed that insuch afurnace configuration, itispossible toreduce the consumption ofcoal and oxygen per 1ton ofthe resulting cast by20-30%.The slag bath and ferrous melt are blown byastream ofgas with anoxygen containment of50-99%.The temperature iskept at1400-1500 Ð¾Ð¡.Iron-containing materials, power plant coal, and fluxing additives are put onthe surface ofthe molten bath. Coal, falling onthe melt surface, gets involved with the slag flows inthe bottom zone ofthe bath where through oxygen flow, its combustion takes place into carbon dioxide and water vapor. Then, the melt flows into the recovery area, where the final restoration tocast iron takes place. Anumber ofnon-ferrous metals are also recovered tometal and removed with waste gas from the furnace. Then they are collected indust and form another commercial product- aconcentrate ofnon-ferrous metals."

The specific low rate ofenergy carries-20-30% lower than the world's best analogues-is amajor advantage ofthe developed blast. The research may even qualify for the European BAT (Best Available Techniques) nomination. This development isfor now, technologically oriented, but emissions are significantly lower compared toworld analogues and the blast also suppresses the generation ofespecially dangerous ecotoxicants.

"Onacustomer's demand, the slag composition can bepicked for further processing into slag stone products orheat-insulating slag wool, and can serve asabasis for cement clinker productions, among other things. Due tothe unique design ofthe unit, energy carriers' costs can beincreased to500kg ofcoal and 500 nm3 per 1ton ofresulting cast iron. Asaresult, werecycle unusable industrial waste, and receive cast, commercial slag, and concentrate ofnon-ferrous metals. There isnowaste inour technology. Wealso intend totest the pilot sample onthe non-waste technology ofthe gasification ofnumerous carbon-containing wastes, including municipal solid waste,"- notedGennady Podgorodetskyi.

The unique pilot unit developed inMtsensk (Oryol Oblast, Russia) atthe premises ofSTALKRON isdesigned for the recycling ofindustrial waste, slags, and sludge from the production ofcast-iron, aswell asfor the production ofgas carbon from carbon-containing waste including municipal solid waste. The reactor has already attracted the attention ofdomestic power engineers and producers offerrous metals. The successful testing ofthe developed technologies and the further replication ofunits isastep toward the creation ofnon-waste production offerrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, aswell asapositive and powerful future environmental factor.

Source: http://en.misis.ru/university/news/science/2017-11/4999/