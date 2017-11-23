

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) recorded a net loss of 591 million euros for the year ended Sept. 30, 2017 due to one-time earnings charges as a result of the sale of the Brazilian steel mill CSA in the second quarter, compared to prior year net profit of 261 million euros. After deducting minority interest, the net loss was 649 million euros. Adjusted EBIT rose 30 percent to 1.91 billion euros for the Group.



For the continuing operations (excluding Steel Americas), net income to shareholders from continuing operations decreased 32% to 212 million euros from 311 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.37 euros compared to 0.55 euros. Adjusted EBIT of the continuing operations increased 15 percent to 1.72 billion euros.



The Group's fiscal year sales from continuing operations increased year-on-year by 9 percent to 41.5 billion euros. The Group's order intake increased by 18 percent.



For the current fiscal year 2017/2018, the Group aims to achieve a significant increase in adjusted EBIT to a range of 1.8 to 2.0 billion euros. The company forecasts net income above the prior-year figure.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of 0.15 euros per share.



