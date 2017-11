VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 23, 2017 According to the official website of Goopal Gateway Limited (www.goopal.online ) announcement shows that two experiments Goopal-a and Goopal-b will end on December 31, 2017 at 24 o'clock according to Malta time. Both Goopal-a and Goopal-b are digital points system experiments conducted by Goopal Gateway Limited in Malta. Many thanks to relevant enthusiasts for participation.